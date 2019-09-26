Betty Ann Buckingham Romine, 88, of Marietta, GA, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born in Opelika, AL and was one of seven children. She was a homemaker who loved to read and to travel. Betty was a proud mother to her children and was their biggest supporter at their school and extracurricular activities. Betty is predeceased by her beloved husband J.D. Romine. She is survived by their daughter Karen (Tom - deceased) Loutit of Canberra, Australia; sons Steve (Lisa) Romine of Woodstock, Tommy (Yvette) Romine of Marietta; six grandchildren: Jenny Loutit (Harry Lees), Alastair Loutit, Baker (Megan) Romine, Jordan Romine, Tanner (Becca) Romine, Kendyll Romine; and three great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 29, at 2pm at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 505 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30067. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.
