Myron Byron (Barney) Rolin passed into peace on March 31, 2020, just 2 days shy of his 93rd birthday. Barney was born to a family farm in Buford Ga in 1927, an area that had been decimated by a serious drought, an invasion of the boll weevil and finally by the great depression. His childhood was one of desperation. He was drafted into the US Army in August of 1945 and spent 17 months as a truck driver as part of the occupation forces in Germany. Records show that he was discharged with accumulated pay of $435 and with that tidy sum he returned to Atlanta. He then married Peggy Henson, his wife of 68 years, bought a house in Smyrna and fathered four children. He also began a career with Smith Transfer as a truck driver, a career which lasted for 39 years. After his retirement he started a lawn service business and cut grass for the next 26 years, until he was 83 years old. He pulled his lawn mowers on a trailer with a blue mid 1950s Studebaker pick up truck, which is recalled by many. But in his heart he was a Ford man, and he was always ready to talk cars with anyone. He leaves behind his restored 1977 Ford Thunderbird which he purchased brand new. He was a robust working man, - but he suffered the loss of 3 of his 4 children and his wife in his lifetime. He was preceded in death by Peggy in 2015, his sons Danny and Robby and his daughter, Donna. He was also preceded by his siblings, many cousins and contemporaries. He is survived by his daughter Gayle Beaudin (Bob) of Powder Springs, Ga and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 situation, there will be no viewing or visitation and no services. Only a small gathering of immediate family will be present at the burial. Flowers and other remembrances are not necessary.
To plant a tree in memory of Myron Rolin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.