Marjorie (Marge) Moon Rohrer, 89, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on March 1st, 2020. She was born on October 7th, 1930 to Floyd S.and Thelma Barnett Moon in Pratt, Kansas. After graduating from Kansas State University with a degree in journalism, she married David A. Rohrer in 1953 and raised six children. While living in Fulton, Missouri, she took a weaving class that led to her life's work and passion as a fiber artist. Her artistic journey started with selling handwoven goods at arts and crafts fairs and the Artists in Action Cooperative and Studio that she helped develop in Muscatine, Iowa. Marge, with her husband David, became the resident weavers at the Bishop Hill Historical Community (Illinois) in 1978. After moving to Highlands, North Carolina in 1991, Marge Rohrer Originals was born and operated as both a studio and business for over 20 years. After relocating to Marietta, Georgia in 2014, Marge explored other forms of fiber art, painting, and felting. Her final projects focused on doodling as an art form. Marge is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Thelma Moon, and her husband, David Rohrer. She is survived by six children: Theresa Jehlik (Richard) of Omaha, Nebraska; Richard Rohrer (Patricia) of Kerrville, Texas; Jennifer Rodriguez (Joseph) of Marietta, Georgia; Catherine Hahn (Frank) of Muscatine, Iowa; Jeanne Carlson (Lyle) of O'Fallon, Missouri; and Karl Rohrer (Christine) of Vienna, Virginia. Marge is also survived by eight grandchildren: Laura Jehlik, Alyssa Rodriguez, Derek Rodriguez (Jessica), Jeffrey Hahn, Cara Hahn, Colin Carlson (Patricia), Samuel Rohrer, and Peter Rohrer. Marge will be interred with her husband David in the Rock Island National Cemetery near Moline, Illinois. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor Marge's memory, please make a donation to Heifer International or the Southeast Fiber Arts Alliance.
