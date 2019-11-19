Mary Helen Sperry Rogers, age 94, died on November 6, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Henry T. Rogers, Sr. Mary grew up in Albany, Georgia. She graduated from Albany High School in 1943 and attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, Georgia. After the end of World War II Mary and Henry married and moved to Decatur, Georgia, followed later by a move to Dunwoody, Georgia. She was an avid gardener and an excellent cook. Their home was always open to friends and family. Mary was a talented seamstress. She was a founding member of the Dunwoody United Methodist Church needlework guild. Mary contributed to the design and making of the needlepoint kneelers and banners. At age 91, she moved to Atherton Place, Marietta, Georgia where she was an active member of the Atherton community and made many friends. She is survived by a brother, John Sperry of Albany, Georgia; brother-in-law, Gary Rogers (Pam) of Alamo, California; children: son, Henry "Hank" T. Rogers, Jr. (June) of Marietta, Georgia; daughter, Gayle Tallman (James) of Marietta, Georgia; daughter, Helen Rogers (Sally Eidson) of Athens, Georgia; close friend, Patty Colson of Dunwoody, Georgia; grandchildren: June Cathey (Ben) of Powder Springs, Georgia; Henry "Beau" T. Rogers III (Sandra) of Fayetteville, Georgia; Anne Deriso (Walt) of Atlanta, Georgia; Frank Tallman (Tricia) of Woodberry Forest, Virginia; Martha Brumby (JT) of Atlanta, Georgia; and eleven great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel with Rev. Dr. Ben Cathey officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nails Creek Baptist Church, 2743 GA-51, Homer, Georgia 30547, or to the American Heart Association. www.MayesWardDobbins.com 770-428-1511
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
11:00AM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.