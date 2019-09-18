Jean Shelton Twilley Rodie, 53, of Keller, TX, passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Barbara and Robert Twilley, Sr., of Marietta/Kennesaw, GA. She earned degrees from Brenau University in Gainesville, GA and West Georgia in Carrollton, GA. She was employed by Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, TX. She was the Media Specialist at Carroll Middle School most recently and served as the Media Specialist at Walnut Grove Elementary before that. She was a communicant of Keller United Methodist Church of Keller, TX., a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a sister of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She was immediately followed in death by her mother, Barbara Gresham Twilley, the same day. She was preceded in death by her Daddy, Robert F. Twilley, Sr. She is survived by her husband, William Rodie of Keller, TX and their two boys, Gresham William Rodie and Robert Bennett Rodie; sisters, Ann Twilley Henderson (Mick), Virginia Quinn Twilley Aiken (Michael), both of Kennesaw, GA,; her brother, Robert F. Twilley, Jr., of Marietta; many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. In lieu of flowers, a GofundMe page has been established to help the family at this time (gf.me/u/vfs9mi ). Visitation is scheduled for Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Friday, September 20 at St. James' Episcopal Church in Marietta, GA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.