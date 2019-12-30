Ms. Arlene Cochran Rocker, age 83 of Loganville, died Friday, December 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Rowland; parents, Calvin Truman and Marie Buice Cochran. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Benson; sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Dennis Peppers; niece, Christina (David) Maddox; great-nephew, B. Zach Levy; great-niece, Lillian Maddox; and several cousins. Ms. Rocker was a former member of Roswell Street Baptist Church and a member of First Baptist Church of Acworth. She worked for New Jersey Zinc and retired from Stein Printing Company after 20 years of service. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Sr. Pastor David M. Joyner officiating; interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
