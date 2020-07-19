Martha Robinson, 80, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date when restrictions on gatherings have been lifted. Mrs. Robinson is survived by her husband, Larry Albert Robinson of Marietta; son, Robert Thomas Robinson of North Carolina; step-son, Cris Robinson, of Phoenix, AZ; brothers, Harry Sawyer, of Marietta, and Tom Sawyer, of Knoxville, TN; and grandchildren, Desmond Thomas Robinson, Evalyn Reilley Robinson, and Lucas Robinson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org

