Eva Robinson, Eva Robinson, 91, of Marietta, GA died March 02, 2020. Service will be held at 11:00 am, on March 9, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hanley Shelton Funeral Directors.

Service information

Mar 9
Celebration of Life
Monday, March 9, 2020
11:00AM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
153 Woods Dr NE
Marietta, GA 30060
