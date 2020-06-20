Charlene L. Robinson, 78 of Marietta, passed away June 19, 2020. Mrs. Robinson was a Master Gardner, former President of the Anne Hathaway Garden Club, former President of the Georgia Fun Seekers RV club, longtime member of the First Baptist Church, Marietta where she enjoyed working with the Cup Of Kindness at the church. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Howard M. Robinson; son, Dr. Keith Robinson (Louann); daughter Lisa R. Justice (Shep); five grandchildren, Robert, Kinsey, Sidney, Claire and Charlton; numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be private on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511
