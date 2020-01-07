Patricia McClendon Robertson, 79, of Huntsville passed away peacefully at home Sunday. A native of Marietta, GA, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jack Robertson, and parents, Dwight and Dorothy McClendon. Patsy was a 1958 graduate of Sprayberry High School. Survivors include her daughters, Kim Riley, Mandy Seckinger, and Jennifer Littrell; brother, Jerome McClendon; and loving grandchildren, Caroline and Davis Riley, Nevin and Avery Seckinger, and Grayson and Anna Littrell; niece, Shannon McClendon; and extended dear family. Pat, "Mimi", was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all that knew her. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Laughlin Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel with Dr. Jimmy Jackson officiating. Pat will be laid to rest in Huntsville Memory Gardens. (www.laughlinservice.com) In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Liz Hurley Breast Cancer Fund.
