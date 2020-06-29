William Douglas Roberts of Mableton, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 in Bonaire, after a long convalescence. He moved to Bonaire from Mableton to be cared for by his daughter, Laura Roberts Teague (Tim) and his former wife, Susanne Ragsdale Roberts. Of the Baptist faith, Doug was a proud Army veteran and owned and operated Roberts Office Supply. Doug was preceded in death by his father, J. E. "Gene" Roberts and his mother, Nell Jackson Roberts; and his brother, John E. "Johnny" Roberts, Jr. In addition to his daughter and former wife, he is survived by his grandchildren, Emma, Kate, and Ryan Blackerby; his sister-in-law, Diane Gibbs Roberts; and nieces, Karen Roberts Laughridge and Kristi Roberts Steele and their families. Due to Covid-19, the family will have a service at a later date. Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of William Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.