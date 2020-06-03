Dorothy Ann Ritch, age 84, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A Private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, with a Graveside Service at Polk Memory Gardens in Cedartown at 5pm with strict social distancing guidelines. A native of Cedartown, GA, Mrs. Ritch loved being a Pastor's wife for the last 51 years, serving at 5 different churches across north Georgia. She also enjoyed working at Burger King on South Cobb Drive, and for Rolane's Clothing Outlet in downtown Marietta. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walt and Iva Dingler, siblings, Robert Dingler, Marlin Dingler, Myrtle Isabel and Jewel Grubbs, and a great grandson, Christopher Tanner. Survivors include: Husband of 69 years, Rev. Larry Ritch, Sr.; 2 Sons, Doyle Larry (Sharon) Ritch, Jr., Silver Creek, GA and Kenneth Greg "Kenny" Ritch, Marietta, GA; 3 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandchild, and a host of Nieces and Nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy Ritch's memory to Victory Baptist Church. Online guestbook at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
