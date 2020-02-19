Ozell Risener, L. Ozell L. Risener, 74, of Smyrna, GA died February 16, 2020. Service will be held at 1:00 pm, on February 21, 2020 at Jonquil chapel of Funeral Home. Arrangements by Castellaw Funeral Home.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Castellaw Funeral Home
866 Church St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Guaranteed delivery before Ozell's Visitation begins.

