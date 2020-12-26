Joyce Lang Riley, age 88, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020. A longtime Marietta resident, Joyce was one of the original Key Punch Operators and had retired after many years with AT&T. A person with strong convictions, Joyce always encouraged her children to not become complacent by encouraging them to learn new things. Joyce was very crafty and enjoyed quilting which led her to join the Quilters Guild. Joyce is survived by son Larry O. Paige (Greta); son Ralph Eric Paige (Juanita); son Robert L. Paige; daughter Elaine Paige Dunton (Ernie); sister Peggy Sue Gilbert; 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband J.D. Riley; daughter Jeannie Gerald and daughter Annette Paige Lewis. A visitation for Joyce will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152. The family will also receive friends on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:30 am followed by a graveside service, 12:00 pm at Pine Ridge Memorial Park, 2950 Cobb Parkway North, Kennesaw, Georgia 31052. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Riley family.
