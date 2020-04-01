Mrs. Shirley Edwards Rich, 88, of Marietta, Ga. Passed away Friday March 27,2020 at her Sterling Estates residence. Mrs. Rich was born in Norfolk, Va. on Oct. 1, 1931. She was the daughter of Wheeler Edwards and Julia Council Edwards Sledge. Mrs. Rich was Miss South Richmond in 1951. She loved to go on cruises with her husband of 60 years Drexel A. Rich who passed away on March 5, 2012. She was a loving wife and stay at home mom who raised three boys. She did ceramics and pictures made out of crushed glass in her younger years and she collected Teddy Bears throughout her life. Mrs. Rich is survived by her three sons: Drexel A. Rich, Jr. and his wife Kathi of Mint Hill, N.C., Charles Randolph Rich of Eatonton, Ga. and Leslie Linwood Rich of Phoenix, Az. , her grandsons and granddaughters Charles Randolph Rich, Jr., Lucas Marshall Rich, Amanda Elizabeth Rich, Emma Margaret Rich and Leslie Marie Rich. She is survived by her half-sister Judy Francis Joyce and husband Rick Joyce and their three children Jack, Jeffrey and Julianne. She is preceded in death by her husband Drexel A. Rich, her mother Julia Council Edwards Sledge and her father Wheeler Edwards. Funeral Services will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 6, 2020 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home website. www.mayeswarddobbins.com The service will be attended privately by family only. A family graveside service will take place in Lynchburg, Va. at Spring Hill Cemetery 3000 Fort Ave. Lynchburg, Va. 24501 phone 434-846-0801 on April 7,2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Shirley E. Rich to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road Marietta, GA. 30068.
