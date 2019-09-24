Frances Caroline Lester Rice, a long-time Marietta resident, passed away September 22, 2019 at age 96 in Durham, NC. She was born in Akron, Ohio on April 28, 1923 to Ross Williams Lester and Marian Cranz Lester. She studied nursing at Akron City Hospital and Cleveland Hospital in Ohio during WWII. She and her late husband, Curtis L. Rice, operated several businesses in Alabama and Georgia including home building and real estate. She also worked in local Birmingham hospitals typing dictation and handling insurance in a doctor's office. She was a member of Altrusa Club International. After moving to Marietta, Georgia, Frances and Curtis continued to work in home building. They were co-Presidents of Cobb County Genealogical Society in Georgia. Frances was predeceased by her parents and husband, Curtis L. Rice, and a brother, John T. Lester. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Rice Perry, and son-in-law, Byron Perry, MD of Durham, NC; a grandson, Armand Perry, and his wife, Dorthe Andersen, of Cary, NC; a granddaughter, Dawn Caroline Perry, and her husband, Russ Cornell, of Seattle, WA and two great grandsons, Carsten W. Perry and Benjamin Finn Perry. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Poplar Springs Historic Cemetery in Hiram, GA with Rev. Kim McGarr officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 9:45 am until 10:30 am at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
