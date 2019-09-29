On Saturday, September 28, 2019, Marjorie Marks Rhodes of Marietta, GA, passed away at the age of 69. She is survived by her son, Clinton "Clint" Hall Rhodes of Midlothian, VA, her grand-dog, Mallorca of Midlothian, VA, and her sister, Jeanine Marks Carfagna of Vass, NC. She was born on August 6, 1950, to Thomas Dennard "T.D." Marks and Lizzie Mae Gordon Marks in Richmond, VA. Her childhood home was in Warsaw, VA where she enjoyed her friends, animals, art, and playing sports. After graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1974, she moved to Atlanta, GA, to pursue a career in the fashion industry. Her creative talents and love of nature would ultimately lead her to becoming a florist with Publix Supermarkets from 1992 until October of 2018. Marjorie loved making floral arrangements for her friends and customers. Her family and friends are forever grateful to the kindness, care, and support she received from the Historic Roswell Place Community during her brief stay there. While she is no longer physically with us, her creative spirit will always surround us. The family will receive guests for visitation on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, between the hours of 5:00pm and 7:00pm at H.M. Patterson & Son - Canton Hill Chapel, in Marietta. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00am at Warsaw Baptist Church, 226 Main Street, in Warsaw, Virginia. If you'd like to donate in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, Canine Companions for Independence, or The Richmond SPCA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.