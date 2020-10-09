Alvin Marion Rhodes VI, 80, affectionately known as Bubba and Big Al to family and friends, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 1, 2020. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and children at St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. A private family service will be held at Lakeside Funeral Home and interment with Military Honors will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on October 13th. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.lakesidefuneralhomega.com to read Al's full obituary.
