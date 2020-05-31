Bettie Rose Rhode, age 81 of White, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Assured Hospice in Cartersville. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 3rd from 3pm to 6pm. The funeral will follow in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home at 6pm with Pastor Gary Lamb officiating. A private interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lou Waldron, her father, Fred Waldron, her sisters, Mary Waldron, Hattie Reedy, and Ruth Ping, her brothers, Graham Waldron and John Waldron. She is survived by: Husband - Marvin Rhode of White Son - Jeff (Rhonda) Waldron of Canton Sister - Anne Walker of Marietta Nephew - Brian (Dee) Waldron of Powder Springs Nephew - Terry Ping of Stephensville, TX. Nephew - Mike Ping of Stephensville, TX. Nephew - Keith Waldron of SC. Niece - Sharon Ping of Stephensville, TX. Niece - Tammy Gobble of SC. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rhode family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.