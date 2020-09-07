Janice Reynolds, Janice Reynolds, 81, of Smyrna, GA died September 06, 2020. Service will be held at 10 am, on September 12, 2020 at Carmichael Funeral Home Chapel Smyrna. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.
Service information
Sep 12
Service
Saturday, September 12, 2020
10:00AM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
