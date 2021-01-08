Molly Catherine Moede Retterer, 64, of Marietta, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, after many years of living with Parkinson's disease. She is survived by her husband of thirty-nine years, Keith Retterer; by her two sons Christian Retterer, Casey Retterer and wife Caitlin; sister Lisa Schultz; two brothers Eric Moede and wife Peggy, Kurt Moede and wife Lauren; her mother-in-law Retta Retterer; and her Tante Janet Moede. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Arnold and Beth Moede, her sister Marin Joyce Moede, her brother-in-law Jim Schultz and her father-in-law John Retterer. Molly was born in Zor Zor, Liberia, on March 21, 1956, the third of four children of Lutheran missionary parents. Later that year, the family moved to Monrovia, Liberia where she stayed until the family returned to the States when she was 8 years old. She grew up in Corpus Christi, TX, graduating from King HS in 1974. Molly earned her BA in Liberal Arts, Magna cum Laude, at Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, TX, where she remained after graduation, working on the staff as an Admissions Counselor. Molly met her future husband, Keith, in her father's church on Easter Sunday. They were married eighteen months later on August 8, 1981. As a Naval Officer, his orders took them to Virginia Beach, where Molly set up a home and welcomed their first son, Christian. After serving with the Navy, they moved to Marietta, Georgia. Their second son, Casey, was welcomed here. For the next thirty-three years Molly and Keith raised two fine boys and maintained a home of love with family and close friends. Praising God through much of her work, Molly was an artist of many mediums. She made church banners, paraments and stoles. Gifts of her arts and crafts, from magnificent crosses, painted furniture and murals, to exquisite pressed flower paintings and doll clothes, are cherished by family and friends. She also served the church in many congregations through Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and the church administration, where she made many dear and lifelong friends. Quite the punster, she always enjoyed a play on words. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AG Rhodes - Cobb, where Molly received special care. agrhodes.org Arrangements by SouthCare Funeral Home, Marietta, GA. southcare.us
