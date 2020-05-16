Donald Alwin Reinsmith, age 91, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 from a battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Decatur, GA. Don was born in Orlando, Florida on September 22, 1928, lived in Tallahassee, FL, and then moved to Decatur, GA in 1936. He graduated from Decatur Boys High in 1946, and the Georgia Teachers College in 1952. He taught graphics for one year at North Fulton High School before joining Newcomb & Boyd for three years in engineering drafting. From 1958, he worked in the Defense Department Engineering for the Federal Government before moving to Cobb County in 1975 and retiring in 1988. His marriage to Ethel in 1955 settled him in south Dekalb County to raise four children. Don was a member of Milford Baptist Church in Marietta where he served as a Deacon. His son, Robert Reinsmith, preceded him in death. Don is survived by his wife, Ethel, son Stephen Reinsmith, daughters, Linda Johnson and Betsy Usher, three grandchildren and over twenty cousins in Pennsylvania. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
