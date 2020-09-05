Mr. Byron "Buddy" Duke Reeves died at age 84. He was born in Lexington, North Carolina to Byron Eugene and Ruby Mae Duke. He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother when he was six years old, then by his beloved stepmother Pauline Blizzard Reeves. He is remembered for his extraordinary lifelong legacy in the cemetery and funeral industry. Mr. Reeves was an avid golfer and a member of Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date due to Covid 19. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Karole Sue Baker Reeves, his daughter Paula Sue Kirchhofer, son-in-law Gerald Lee Kirchhofer, granddaughter Reeves Leigh Kirchhofer, sister Paula Jean "Sue" Lea, husband Townes Lea, Brother John T Reeves, sister Betty Jane Johnson, husband James W. Johnson, sister Joy "Mary" Alamonda Guido, husband Dr. Lawrence Guido, sister Linda Caroline Blackstone, husband Jim Blackstone, five nieces, and seven nephews." Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
