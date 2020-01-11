Ken was born on August 13,1951 in Cartersville, Georgia. He moved from Cartersville to Smyrna, Georgia in 1956. He attended school in Smyrna and graduated from Wills High School in 1969. He worked and retired from Bell South after 33 years. He was very involved with Boy Scout Troop 88 where he was an assistant scoutmaster. He was a member and deacon at Norton Park Baptist Church. He was married to Kathy (Taylor) Reece. They married in 1982. He is survived by his wife Kathy and two daughters Kelsey (Tyler Brackett) and Brenda (LJ Peterson). A sister Wanda Strickland. He was preceded in death by his parents Lafayette Brown Reece and Lee Etta Reece. His family will honor his life in a Funeral Service, to be held at 3pm, today, Sunday January 12th, 2020, in the Chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, of Marietta, Georgia. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Committal will be on the grounds of Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery.
