Mary Nellie "Nell" Redd, age 100, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. A private funeral service will be held due to the coronavirus restrictions. A lifelong resident of Cobb County, Mrs. Redd grew up during the Great Depression on her family's farm and was her dad's prize cotton picker. She worked for Lois Ashworth's Style Shop in Marietta for over 20 years, also worked at Bell Bomber Plant (now Lockheed) during WWII as a riveter on the B-29 Super Fortress Bomber. She served as Secretary and Treasurer for many years at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Marietta, and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking and being with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Thad Paul Redd, in 2004. Survivors include: 2 Sons, Charles (Teresa) Redd, Marietta, GA and Paul (Andrea) Redd, Acworth, GA; 4 Grandchildren, Chase, Austin, Todd and Steven; 3 Great Grandchildren, Alex, Mary Kathryn and Sydney. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nell Redd's memory to Elizabeth Baptist Church in Marietta, GA. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
