Deborah Ann (Roth) Redd of Marietta, Georgia, mother, grandmother and dedicated friend to many, passed Saturday, November 16, 2019. Deborah was born to Adam Leland Roth and Rose Ellen Roth November 18, 1946 in Findlay, Ohio. She was a member of Findlay Senior High School Class of 1963 and First Lutheran Church. Deborah is survived by her 6 children: Elizabeth Reif, Andrea Russell, Amy Winterich, Erik Redd,Meghan Delgado and Adam Redd. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Prior to becoming ill in 2013, Deborah worked for the Cobb County school system, where she enjoyed interacting with the students and the friendships she developed with coworkers. She always had a deep appreciation for the arts and enjoyed classic movies as well as public television programming. She loved sharing memories of her childhood, hosting holiday gatherings with family, getting together with her friend groups and always appreciated a good laugh. Her children wish to thank the many who reached out or visited and Tranquility of Kennesaw for their care and compassion in her final days. Deborah's final resting place will be her beloved hometown of Findlay, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm Wednesday, November 20th at Lutheran Church of the Incarnation, 1200 Indian Hills Pkwy, Marietta GA 30068. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
