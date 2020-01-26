Hazel Dare Rector, 90, of Marietta passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church of Marietta. Hazel is survived by her grandson, Jeremy Ciulla and wife, Jessica and three great-grandchildren, Nicole, Aidan and Jack. She is preceded in death by her husband, Al Rector and daughter, Susan Ciulla. Hazel was a native of Marion, North Carolina. After receiving a degree in business, she was employed by Otis. L. Broyhill Furniture Company as an Administrative Assistant for thirteen years. She retired in 1962 to be a stay at home mother. In 1980 she went back to work for Rich's Cobb Center and worked in Personnel. She retired again in June of 1993. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Marietta, Jack Aaron Sunday School Class and the Altar Guild. She served as Chairperson of the Flower and Communion Committees and as Co-Chair of the Church and Society Committee. She also served as a volunteer for Must Ministries, Cobb County Youth Museum Guild, Girl Scout and Boy Scout Troops and she was a member of the Cherokee Rose Garden Club in Marietta. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel. MayesWardDobbins.com
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
11:00AM
56 Whitlock Ave SW
Marietta, GA 30064
