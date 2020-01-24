On Friday, December 13, 2019, J. Daniel Reardon, Jr. ("Dan"), beloved husband of Cindy Reardon, loving father of Jeffrey Reardon and Tara Reardon (Troy Michael), sister Sheila McNamara (William), brother Dave Reardon (Carol), granddaughters Olivia Reardon, Ava Reardon, Eliza Reardon, and many nieces and nephews passed following a long illness. Memorial donations to Lewy Body Dementia Association are appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at the Marietta Garden Center, 505 Kennesaw Ave., NW, Marietta, Georgia on March 12, 2020, 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. A remembrance will be given by Monsigner John Walsh and Jeffrey Reardon beginning at 7:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.