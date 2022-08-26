Robin "Scott" Ray, age 60, of Smyrna, Georgia, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022. Scott was born September 5th, 1961, to the late Carlos Ray and Mary Lynne Ray. He grew up in Hampton, Georgia, and was a 1979 graduate of Henry County High School. Scott attended the University of Georgia and graduated in 1983 with a B.S. in computer science. Later he attended Kennesaw State University where he received an M.B.A. in information systems. Scott worked for thirty-nine years in the IT field, most recently serving as Senior Enterprise Infrastructure Manager for the Georgia Department of Labor. Scott's relationship with Christ was of utmost importance to him. He grew up as a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Hampton. After moving to Smyrna, he joined Southminster Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder and youth leader. Most recently he had been attending Marietta Community Church. Having a servant's heart was apparent in all that Scott did. He loved coaching and mentoring young girls on the softball field. His coaching continued well after his three daughters had graduated from youth sports. Following Christ's example, Scott was always looking for ways to serve others such as working to feed the hungry and supporting families with medical needs or paying utility bills when necessary. Scott's ultimate gift came in the form of the donation of his organs to save lives. Scott's other passions included being a Georgia Bulldogs (DAWGS) super fan, listening to classic rock, playing trivia, and spoiling the family cats. A love of life and positive attitude characterized Scott perfectly. He was always ready with an encouraging word or a bit of humor for his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by many. Scott is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Cynthia; his daughters, Mary Kathryn (Katie), Sydney, and Jesse; his mother, Mary Lynne Ray; sister, Monica Cain (Ed); sister-in-law, Lynn Pack (Ralph); nephews, Alex Cain, Harrison Cain, Jack Holloway; and nieces Ashley Graham and Casey Holloway. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Smyrna Presbyterian Church. A reception in the fellowship hall will follow the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Scott's name to the Rhyne Park Girls Softball-Park Improvement Fund at https://gofund.me/0f35a267or to a charity of your choice.
