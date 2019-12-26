Norma Dean Ray, age 91, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. Norma was born on November 9, 1928, to the late Normal and Bonnie Rapert, in Supply, Arkansas. In 1948, Norma married the love of her life, Clayton Ray, and they remained married for the next 55 before his passing in 2003. In 1968, Norma moved with her family to Georgia for her husband's career. From then on, they settled their feet and remained in Marietta, Georgia for the remaining years of their life. Norma became a member of the East Cobb United Methodist Church, and was an active member. She held her relationship with God very close to her heart. Norma also was a volunteer within the church. She was a member of the Friendship Class, the Norma Wood Circle, the Tape/CD Ministry, as well as the Tuesday Morning Bible Study. Norma was an avid quilter and enjoyed showing her crafty side. She also loved to tend her vegetable garden and grew some of the best cucumbers, tomatoes, green beans, and okra. She would grow then can them and pass these tasty foods out to her family. These were items that were taken out at special occasions to cherish and enjoy together. Norma was known as a selfless, giving, and kind woman who was loved by all who knew her and will be missed by everyone she met. Along with her parents and husband, Norma is preceded in death by sister, Bonnie Boyett; brothers, Robert Rapert and Jake Rapert; and brothers-in-law, Tilburn Bobbitt and Hulon Boyett; and daughter-in-law, Peggy Lane Rapert. She is survived by her son, Ken (Vicki) Ray; daughters, Marcia (Tom) Ledford and Cindy (David) Armata; brothers, Ryburn (Vida Mae) Rapert, Kenneth Rapert and Jack (Nancy) Rapert; sisters, Carol Bobbitt and Nancy Earley; grandchildren, Tracy Ledford Rhoades, Sarah (Robert) Ledford McAfee, Abigail Ledford, Joey (Nikki) Ray, Amanda (Shawn) Savage; Lindsay Ray Kirk , Bailey Cross, Avery (Tori) Cross, Sophia Armata, Eva Armata, and Ian Armata. She was also blessed with 14 Great-Grandchildren. The family of Mrs. Norma Dean Ray will accept friends and family for a visitation on Friday, December 27, 2019, between four o'clock and seven o'clock at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950, Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw, Ga 30152. A funeral service will be held at East Cobb United Methodist Church, 2325 Roswell Rd, Marietta, Ga 30062, with Great Nephew, Senator Jason Rapert officiating, as well as Pastor(s) Kristin Heiden and Jim Perry, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at eleven o'clock in the morning. Norma Dean Ray will be laid to rest at her final resting place with her husband, Clayton Ray immediately following the service at Pineridge Memorial Park. Please visit www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com to share fond memories and condolences with the family.
