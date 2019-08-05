Mr. Lewis A. Ray, Jr., 82 of Thomasville passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 19, 1936 in Atlanta, Ga to the late Dr. Lewis A. Ray, Sr. and Bobbie Lou Ray. Formerly of Marietta and Ringold, Ga. Lewis attended McCallie Military School, Marietta High School, and was an SAE and member of the golf team at Auburn University. He will forever be remembered for being a loving father who enjoying hunting, fishing, and especially golf, which he was known widely for being an exceptional golfer, once shooting a course record 63 at Marietta Country Club. He also recorded an impressive 12 holes in one throughout his life. He cared for his wildlife and of course his two Dachshunds, Freida and Frauline and chocolate Lab, Layla that were his constant companions. He is survived by his son, Lewis A. Ray III, of Marietta; daughters, Laurie Deese, of Cairo and Polly Hutchison of Atlanta; ten grandchildren, Ashton Ray, Gerald Ray, Rollie Ray, Nelson Ray, Cale Deese, Rayne Deese, Noah Hutchison, Nathan Hutchison, Jacob Hutchison, and Joshua Hutchison. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers a donation in his name would be appreciated to Best Friends Dog Rescue in Cairo, Ga. 1330 Bold Springs Rd. Cairo, Ga 39827. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Maxwell-Purvis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
