Joseph "Joe" Ransbotham, 77, of Powder Springs passed away March 18, 2021, at Grace Living Personal Care Home in Marietta. He was born August 19, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late Samuel "Sam" B. Ransbotham, Sr. and Maggie Bee "BeBe" Moore. Joe is survived by his wife, Janice Wingo, their children, Jody Johnson (Mark) and Tom, and 3 grandchildren, brother, Samuel B. "Ben" Ransbotham, Jr. (June), brother, Jerry Ransbotham, and sister, Mary Wishart (Horace). He attended West Fulton High School and graduated from Campbell High School in 1961. Joe studied at Georgia State University and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He and Janice married, and Joe began work with Gillette Corporation in 1967. Joe transitioned to Time, Inc. in 1974 where he was responsible for marketing and distributing magazines throughout the southeast. He retired with Time Distribution Services in 2010. After retirement, he devoted his time as a member of the Cobb County Board of Elections and with his grandchildren. Joe was a member of Powder Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed singing hymns and reading the Holy Bible. He loved making others laugh and being with family, friends, and co-workers. Joe's family remembers him as a humble man and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will continue to inspire them with his zest for life. His family is greatly comforted knowing he is now at peace in the everlasting arms of our God. Visitation from 12:30 - 2:00 and funeral service at 2:00 will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta with Pastor Mike Woods of First Baptist of Powder Springs officiating. Burial will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook through Carmichael Funeral Home page or the Website, www.carmichaelcares.com. Donations may be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in memory of Joe Ransbotham.
