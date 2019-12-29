Bobby Brandon Rampley, age 84, of Acworth, Georgia passed away December 28, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 31st at Shiloh Hills Baptist Church in Kennesaw with Dr. Vic Bledsoe officiating. He will Lie in State from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will follow on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11am at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bobby Rampley's memory to the American Cancer Society. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30th from 3:30pm until 8pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com. West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, 2480 Macland Road, Marietta, GA 30064. 770-419-9234
