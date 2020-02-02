Richard Walton Ragsdale of Marietta, GA died peacefully the morning of December 10th, 2019. Richard was born December 11, 1930 to Issac Walton Ragsdale and Lois Rachel Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Evelyn Ann Czerniak. Richard was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Navy. He worked for Lockheed Martin and Southwire Corporation as a draftsman before he retired. He enjoyed listening to music and always had a joke to tell. The memories he left behind are cherished, as he loved his family with all his heart. He is deeply missed.
