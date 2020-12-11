Chrystelle Ragland
Chrystelle (Mangum) Ragland, age 94, of Marietta, Georgia passed away peacefully December 10, 2020. She was born in Lake Village, Arkansas, the daughter of Annie Jane (Stubbs) and Henry Lowery Mangum. She was the youngest of eight children. All of her siblings preceded her in death. Chris spent most of her adult life in Memphis, Tennessee. In June of 1946 she married M.D. Ragland who preceded her in death in 1980. She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house and was a very impressive seamstress. Chris and M. D. raised 3 children: John Ragland of Marietta, Georgia, Faye Ragland of Marietta, Georgia and Jane (Ragland) Kirkemo of Olympia, Washington. Chris worked as an accountant for many decades in addition to being a wife, mother, PTA president and Sunday school teacher. Following a Federal Express airport expansion, Chris left Memphis and joined her son and daughter in Georgia. Most of all she loved her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She will be interned at Memorial Park in Memphis, Tennessee. The family would like to thank the staff of Arbor Terrace of Burnt Hickory for their compassion and dedication especially during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

