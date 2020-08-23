Sibyl Milam Ragan, 95, of Mableton, Georgia, passed away on August 2, 2020. Sibyl was born in Douglasville, GA on June 1, 1925. Sibyl was married to Ottie Lee Ragan on October 11, 1941. Sibyl and Ottie Lee owned Ragan Furniture Company in Mableton for many years. She spent 50 years as a Sunday school teacher at Mableton First Baptist Church. Sibyl is survived by her daughter, Gloria Ragan Hunter; granddaughter, Donna McCoy (Sean McCoy); great-grandsons, Ragan McCoy and Mason McCoy; grandson, Lee Hunter, and Shay Richardson (Allen Richardson); great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Hunter and Sibyl Hunter; brothers and sisters, Robert Milam, George Milam, Barbara Milam, and Patsy Milam; and many nieces and nephews. Sibyl is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ottie Lee Ragan; her daughter, Gwendolyn Ragan; her parents, William DeWitt Milam and Opal Milam; and brother and sisters, Leroy Milam, Celeste Milam, Louise Milam Lee, and Irma Milam. Sibyl is a beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/ in Memory of Sibyl Ragan. The family of Sibyl Ragan wishes to thank you all for your continued prayers during this time. Private funeral services were held. Rev. Reginald Lagrone officiated the service.
