Della Ruth Johnson Radford, age 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Della accepted Christ into her life at an early age and believed in and loved the Lord. She was a longtime member of Zion Baptist Church. She attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa where she graduated and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Commerce and Business Administration. After a short career as a business analyst, she returned to the University of Alabama and received her Masters of Business Administration. Afterwards, she began her career with Bellsouth Corporation in Birmingham, Alabama in 1975, before transferring to Bellsouth Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia in 1983. Della held a number of positions with the company throughout her successful career before retiring in 2006. Della's memories will be cherished by: her loving and devoted husband, Michael Radford, Marietta, GA; her children, Keith Radford, Santa Monica, CA, and Kimberly Henderson (Jamal), Los Angeles, CA; three grandchildren, Miles, Morgan, and Mason Henderson all of Los Angeles, CA; her mother, Doris Johnson, Selma, AL; her sister, Doris Jean Dawkins, Powder Springs, GA; her brothers, Terrance Johnson, Smyrna, GA, Jessie Johnson, Birmingham, AL, and Clarence Johnson (Vernice), Hampton, VA; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She also leaves to cherish her memory two special people: her special mom, Dora Heath, Dallas, Ga; and special sister, Barbara Powell Townsend, Gadsden, Al. The family will be accepting visitors Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Haney-Shelton Funeral Home, 473 Lawrence St. N.E., Marietta, Georgia 30060. Celebration of Life Service for Della is scheduled for 12:00 pm, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street N.E., Marietta, Georgia 30060.
