Jerry Kenneth Queen, born on October 27, 1944 to Mary Nelle and R.H. Queen, passed away peacefully after a long illness on December 1, 2019 at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle, GA. Jerry is survived by his two sons, Kenneth Queen and wife Tracy of Columbus, GA and Keith Queen and wife Marti of Tifton, GA. Also, four grandchildren, Hannah Benson and husband Chance, and Sam, Evan and Ethan Queen and one great granddaughter, Grey Lynn Benson. Surviving siblings are, Ann Holder and husband Tom of Salisbury, MD, Terry Queen and wife Nancy of Monroe, GA, Carol Phillips and son Grant of Roswell, GA and Steve Queen of Monroe, GA. Surviving in-laws, John Hall of Lawrenceville, GA and Joanne Queen of Colorado Springs, CO. Numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his precious wife of 48 years, Gail Davis Queen, and two siblings, Ellen Hall and Raymond Queen. Jerry was a 1962 graduate of Monroe Area High School and a 1980 graduate of Southern Tech. His working career included jobs at Lockheed in Marietta, security systems installer in Marietta and IT Professional at Shepherd Spinal Center in Atlanta. He was a faithful member of Trinity Fellowship in Marietta where he was a deacon and a faithful follower of Christ. His passions included his family, his friends, all varieties of sports and his beloved Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Funeral services will be held at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory @ 2480 Macland Road Marietta, GA 30064 on Thursday, December 5 @ 10 AM (Visitation), followed by 11 AM Chapel Service, with burial at Harmony Baptist Cemetery in Monroe @ 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, Jerry would be honored with donations to either of his favorite causes: Pregnancy Resource Center of Walton, 226 Alcovy Street #E-17, Monroe, GA 30655 (Online Donations: https://secure.egsnetwork.com/donate/CC72599084B34E9) -Or- Cobb Pregnancy Services, 615 Roswell St. NE, Marietta, GA 30060 (Online Donations: https://secure.egsnetwork.com/donate/C2094C86C62D4A5). Online guest book @ www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
