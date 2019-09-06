Olan Dale Purvis passed away on September 6, 2019, after being surrounded in hospice care by his family. He is survived by his wife, Nelle B. Purvis and his children: son, Mark Purvis; daughter, Deidra (Joe) Dudley of Emerson, Ga. His step-children are: Michelle B. Wise (Keith); Alan C. Bridges, Col, (Retired) USAF (Maureen); and Jonathan B. Bridges (Amy). Other relatives include his nine grandchildren, and surviving brother: Al Purvis (Opal). Olan was born June 08, 1930, to Ella and Delaware Purvis in Houston County, near Dothan, Alabama. At an early age, he developed a great interest and ability in athletics. He graduated from Dothan High School in 1948, where he served as co-captain of the Dothan Tigers football team and captain of the baseball team. Following high school, he served a four-year term in the US Air Force, including one year of active duty in Korea with the 336th Fighter Squadron, 4th Fighter Interceptor Wing, as a crew chief on F-86 fighter jets. He used the GI Bill to earn an Engineering Degree from Auburn University (1955); upon graduation, he joined Lockheed Aircraft in Marietta, Georgia as a flight test engineer, conducting certification test programs on C-130 and C-141 airlifters and Jet Star business jets. He also served in the Manuals Department before retiring there. He continued his friendship with his associates, serving as President of the Lockheed-Martin Management Retirees association in 2015-2016. Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, September 8th in the chapel at Marietta First Baptist Church, 148 Church Street, Marietta, Ga. Visitation will follow the service in the parlor area. The family will hold a graveside service at the Georgia National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 10th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Grateful First Campaign (building fund) of his church, Marietta First Baptist Church (https://www.mariettafbc.org/): 148 Church St, Marietta, Ga 30060; the Davis Direction Foundation (https://www.davisdirection.com/) 32 N Fairground St. NE. Marietta, GA 30060; or your favorite charity.
