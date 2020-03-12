Annie Belle Scott Purcell, of Marietta, Georgia, entered Heaven on March 11, 2020. Mrs. Purcell was born on Jan. 11, 1925, in Carnesville, Georgia. She worked for the F.W. Woolworth Company for 25 years. During World War II, she worked as an aircraft riveter at the Bell Bomber Plant in Marietta. Mrs. Purcell had strong faith in God. She grew up in New Bethel Baptist Church in Carnesville. When she moved with her husband and children to Marietta, they attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she was active in many ministries. There, she taught Vacation Bible School and led Girls Auxiliary. Mrs. Purcell is predeceased by her husband, Conally H. Purcell; a daughter, Colleen Purcell Harris; a son-in-law, Thomas Wedincamp; a sister, Ealon Scott Hansard; six brothers, Roy Scott, Elliott Scott, Jack Scott, Lewis Scott, Edwin Scott and Schaffer Scott; and her parents, William Henry and Clara Pritchett Scott. She is survived by a daughter, Connie Purcell Wedincamp, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; a son, Dr. Roger Purcell (Nancy), of Brunswick, Georgia; a son-in-law, Robin Harris, of Valdosta, Georgia; two granddaughters, Kathryn Purcell Schiliro (David) and Claire Purcell Muthig (Christopher), all of Brunswick; a great-grandson, Paul Conally Schiliro, and a great-granddaughter-to-be, Tate Elizabeth Muthig, due May 3, 2020. Funeral services for Mrs. Purcell will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta, with visitation at 1 p.m. Following the service, burial will take place at Mountain View Park Cemetery in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Purcell's memory may be made to New Bethel Baptist Church, 1310 New Bethel Road, Carnesville, GA 30521.
