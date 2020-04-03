William "Bill" Price passed away peacefully into heaven on April 2 at the age of 92 . Bill was born in April 1927 in Chicago IL to William and Frances (Curry) Price. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII stationed in Paris France. He graduated from Loyola University, Chicago. While roller skating, he met Gladys Havel who became the love of his life. Bill and Gladys were married in July 1949 in Cicero IL. They were married for fifty-one years and had three children. Bill was transferred to Atlanta in 1956. They purchased a home in Smyrna, Georgia where Bill lived for sixty-three years. After many years in the accounting business, he most recently retired from an automobile dealership. The Price family was one of the original families of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Smyrna. He enjoyed caring for and maintaining his yard, and earned the City of Smyrna "Keep Smyrna Beautiful" award several times. He was extremely proud of this accomplishment. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Gladys. Survivors include daughters, Janice Lindsey (Sam), Beverly McGhghy, and son Bill (Jana). Grandchildren: Hayden Bennett (Jeannine), Rick Lindsey (Karen), Kathy McCurdy (Robert), Morgan Greene (John), and Will Price. He is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. Vincent De Paul Society, St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 4300 King Springs Road SE, Smyrna, GA 30082. Please note "Bill Price" on your donation. "The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is dedicated to feeding, clothing, housing and healing individuals and families in our community who have nowhere else to turn for help. All public masses in the Archdiocese of Atlanta are suspended due to the Corona-virus. The family has decided to honor him with a private funeral and burial and plan to celebrate his life at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.castellawfuneralhome.com.
