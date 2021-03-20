Patricia "Pat" Ann (Powell) Prewett, age 80, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Pat was born in Marietta, GA on November 24, 1940 to the late Florine Dobbins Powell and Guy A Powell. She was a faithful member and elder of Mars Hill Presbyterian Church in Acworth, Georgia. She was a charter member and officer of Allatoona Quilter's Guild and North Georgia Quilt Council. Pat enjoyed her time in the Emory Chaplaincy program and certainly used the training in the service of the Lord. She enjoyed playing the piano, spending warm afternoons on her porch, loving on her grandchildren and spending time with friends and family. As a strong prayer warrior, Pat was never a stranger to a person in need and enjoyed ministering and outreach in her community. Pat is survived by her loving children; daughters, Tari Phillips of Powder Springs, Georgia; Pamela and her husband Danny Rhoden of Ranger, Georgia; Mary Ann and her husband Greg McDaniel of Kennesaw, Georgia; and a son Philip Prewett of Kennesaw, Georgia; brother, Douglas A Powell of Washington State; grandchildren Witt Shartzer, Ben and his wife Molly Rose Hines, Molly and her husband Jon Montague, Reilly and his wife Erin Prewett; and Ronald Phillips and great grandchildren Maddox, Monroe, Lily and Tilly Bud. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Douglas D. Prewett; her parents; brothers Donald Powell and Richard L. Powell. A visitation for Pat will be held on Sunday March 21, 2021 and Monday March 22, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 North Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152. A private funeral service will take place on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM, the funeral service will be livestreamed on Mars Hill Presbyterian Church's Facebook page. A burial will occur at Mars Hill Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in "Pat's" memory may be made to The Mars Hill Presbyterian Church's Children's Ministry and/or Kenya Connection. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/kennesaw-ga/patricia-prewett
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.