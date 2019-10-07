Mr. Gary Alden Pressley, age 66, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Mr. Pressley was born on October 10, 1952 in Atlanta, GA to the late James Claude Pressley and the late Catherine Aderhold Pressley. He attended Gordon High School in Decatur, GA. He served his country in the Army reserve. Mr. Pressley was an audiophile. The only thing he ever played was the stereo. He loved Jesus and loved Mrs. Carolyn unconditionally with the love of Christ. He was a wonderful husband and a people person. He loved people and had a great sense of humor. He suffered from Parkinson's disease the later part of his life. He spent his last days at Eatonton Heath and rehabilitation in Eatonton, Ga. Mr. Pressley is survived by his wife Carolyn F. Pressley of Eatonton, a brother Kenneth (Susie) Pressley of Greensboro, niece Katie Pressley of Kentucky, nephew James Kenneth (Celeste) Pressley of Eatonton, great nieces and nephews Emma Pressley, Samantha Pressley, Annie Pressley, Jackson "Beau" Pressley, Gabriela "Gabby" Pressley, brothers-in-law Blake (Jane) Foster of Cornelia, Art (Brenda) Foster of Douglas, and Michael Boyd Foster of Canton, sister-in law Martha Anne "Marty McCravy and husband Randy of Marietta and grandchildren Emily Foster Howell of Jefferson, Tonya (Todd) Wilson of Colorado Springs, and Jenny (Devon) Klimowicz of Woodstock. Donations in Mr. Pressley's memory can be made to Grace Community Church, 770 Kennesaw Ave. NW, Marietta, Ga 30060. Or to The Parkinson's Foundation. To express condolences and sign the guest book please visit www.williamsfuneral.net Williams Funeral Home of Eatonton has charge of arrangements.
