Mrs. Edith Underwood Pressley, age 89, of Marietta, passed away January 31, 2020. She was a member of Grace Life Church in Marietta. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, George R. Pressley, Sr. Survived by her sons, Ray Pressley, Jeff Pressley, Steve Pressley; sister, Mary Smith; granddaughter, Mindy Glover, great grandchildren, Jessica, Cierra and Joshua. Funeral services will be held Tuesday Feb. 4 at 11 AM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 PM Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30060
6:00PM-8:00PM
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30060
11:00AM
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30060
12:00AM
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30060
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.