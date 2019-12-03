George Thomas Preisinger, age 94, of Jasper, Georgia, joined his wife Helen in eternal life on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Born August 31, 1925, in Pittsburgh, PA, George was the son of John J. and Margaret Kane Preisinger. A 1942 graduate of the Badin School in NC, George enrolled in Naval Pre-Flight school, then played golf at NC State from 1946-1949. George married the love of his life, Helen, in June of 1953 after re-enlisting in the Korean War. His service ended in 1955 as Lieutenant Jr. grade, and declared himself a professional golfer that year. George and Helen began their life journey driving cross-country, competing in PGA Tour events. After 3 years on Tour, George and Helen settled in Georgia after starting a family. George began his Club professional career as Assistant Golf Pro at Capital City Club, Brookhaven, from 1959-1962. His first Head Pro position followed in 1963 at the original Marietta Country Club, on Powder Springs St. in Marietta. During his tenure, he was instrumental in the design and construction of a second 9 holes, and developed a variety of golf programs growing the MCC membership. In 1975, George became Bent Tree Head Golf Professional, retiring in 1985. During his time as a Head Pro, George enjoyed competing with members in Pro-Ams at popular courses around the country, like Sea Island and Pebble Beach Resort. He developed a great reputation as player, and was known throughout the state as one of the best teachers of his day. Wife Helen Preisinger, brother Jack Preisinger, and sister Marilyn Vann preceded George in death. He is survived by his younger sister, Margie Haines, of Greensboro, NC; son George, Jr. and wife Ro Preisinger of Sandy Springs; daughter Tina and husband Steve Vaughters of Oakman; son Mark Preisinger of Atlanta; daughter Carol Preisinger of Charleston, SC; son-in-law Jerry Thomas of Jasper; daughter-in-law Ashley Preisinger of Atlanta; and six grandchildren: Michael Thomas, Katie Preisinger, Brooke Preisinger, Eva Joyner, Sami Preisinger, and John Preisinger. Private Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Ga. A Celebration of Life for George and Helen will be held at a later date. Please visit George-preisinger.forevermissed.com to leave a tribute.
