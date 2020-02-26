Paula Irene Powell, 81, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Powell. Paula is survived by her daughters, Rene' Beavers (James) and Richele Anderson (Scott), all of Roswell, GA; her sister, Sandra Osborne, of Woodstock, GA and by her beloved grandson Hartsfield Powell Anderson (Hap), age 4. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29 at 1 p.m. at the Carmichael Funeral Home Chapel in Marietta with the Reverend Banks Brazell officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the service hour at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wellstar Foundation, for Wellstar Tranquility Hospice at Kennesaw Mountain, 805 Sandy Plains Rd. Suite 100, Marietta, GA 30066 in memory of Paula Powell or to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd. Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835. Please visit www.carmichaelcares.com for full obituary. Finally, for Paula and her darling Hap, guests are welcome and encouraged to wear red. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home, 1130 Whitlock Ave., NW, Marietta, GA 30064 (770) 424-4924.
