Mark Thomas Powell October 22, 1958—November 19, 2020 Mark Thomas Powell, 62, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia. A lifelong resident of Cobb County, Mark graduated in 1976 from F. T. Wills High School in Smyrna. Mark was an avid golfer from a young age, competing in club and junior tournaments. As a senior at Wills, he received the Most Valuable Golfer award. Mark attended the University of Georgia and West Georgia University, where he majored in Business Administration. At age 21, Mark suffered life-altering injuries in an automobile accident. Over the years, he was sustained by his sense of humor, by his steadfast belief that something good was going to come his way, and, most importantly, by the loving care of his parents, Charles W. and Anne J. Powell, who preceded Mark in death. Mark is survived by his brother, Michael Powell (and wife, Victoria); his sister, Marta Powell (and partner, Marnie Hart); his three nieces, Stephanie Farnham (and husband, Ken), Amanda Powell, and Emily Powell; his nephew, Matthew Powell; and his two great-nephews, Hunter Farnham and Owen Powell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
