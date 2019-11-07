Janet L. Post, 48, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, after a lingering illness. Janet was born in Antigo, Wisconsin on September 5, 1971. She married Wendell Post of Marietta, Georgia. Janet graduated from Antigo High School in 1989 and went on to finish her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse. She completed her Master's Degree from Argosy University and then went on to complete her RN Degree from Georgia State University (Perimeter Campus). She was a nurse at Northside Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Wendell Post of Marietta, GA; parents, Donald and Jean Guse of Antigo, WI; father-in-law, Raymond Post of Marietta, GA; brother, Dean (Ida) Guse of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; sister-in-law, Selena (James) Davenport of Ballground, GA. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends, Jim and Shay White, Joyce Elliott and her dog, Bella. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta with a visitation from 1 until 2 prior to the service. Janet wished any memorials be made to a humane society or charity of your choice. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-428-1511
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.