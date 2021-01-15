Jo Ann Porter of Acworth, GA, entered the gates of heaven to be with our beloved Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Jo Ann was born in Columbus, GA, to Jefferson and Ruby Miles. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Frances Arnold, her brother Jack Miles and her grandson Ethan Von Stein. Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Charles E. Porter married 60 years. Daughters Rena (Benny) Jarvis and Melissa (Kevin) Von Stein; sons, Jeff (Shelly) Porter and David (Julie) Porter. Grandchildren, Shannon (Jackson) Hyde, Amanda (Greg) Frasier, Jessica Porter, Haley (Hunter) Williams, Ashley Smith, Cody (Kirstie) Porter, Kayla Smith, Evan Von Stein, Dylan Porter and Gage Porter. Great-grandchildren, Josie Hyde, Jack Hyde, Judd Hyde and Andersyn Porter. Jo Ann lived a beautiful life in service to her Heavenly Father whom she loved with all her heart. She was a devoted wife and a loving caregiver to her entire family. She had a quick wit and a wicked sense of humor. She was a faithful prayer warrior, a fabulous cook and a family event planner. Second to her faith, her family was her pride and joy. She was a Sunday school teacher for 40 years at Antioch Baptist Church in Marietta, now known as Sewell Mill Baptist Church and was currently a member of Macland First Baptist Church in Powder Springs. She served for 20 plus years as a Wellstar Hospice volunteer. Jo Ann and her husband, Charles Porter who owned Three Way Campers enjoyed traveling on different trips in an RV and playing golf. Other travels included trips to Disney World, Panama City Beach and extended trips throughout the world. She enjoyed attending grandchildren's sporting events, school functions, recitals and other activities. To those who loved her she will always be known as a loving wife, Momma, Grandma, Mimi, Grammie, and Queen Bee. We will be forever touched by her love. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Comer officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Interment at Pine Ridge Memorial Park Garden of Peace Serving as pallbearers are Cody Porter, Dylan Porter, Evan Von Stein, Jack Hyde, Judd Hyde, Jackson Hyde. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Porter family.
