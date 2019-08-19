Brian Stanley Poore of Adairsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 6 at age 50 surrounded by family. He was born on January 7, 1969 in Marietta and attended Wheeler High School and later Young Harris College and Kennesaw State University. He worked in outside sales for a building supply company and was later a veteran of law enforcement, serving in the Georgia Department of Corrections. Brian worked at Hays State Prison in Summerville and the communications center for the state prisons system in Forsyth. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed camping and collecting guns and knives. He will be remembered as an incredible father to his four children. Parenthood was his truly his calling in life. He is survived by his children, Annie and Sullivan Poore of St. Simon's Island, Georgia and Cooper and McKenzie Poore of Bowling Green, Kentucky; his parents Stanley and Linda Poore of Adairsville, Georgia; his sister Amy, her husband Joe Eubanks, and his nieces Caroline, Sammi, and Rachel of Marietta, Georgia. A memorial service will be held at Bascomb United Methodist Church in Woodstock, Georgia on August 24. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 pm, followed by the service. Donations can be made to Bascomb or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.